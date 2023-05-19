ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $1.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 31.94% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Mallinckrodt MNK shares rose 25.66% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 20.19% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares rose 15.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 15.12% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $131.4 million.

Losers

  • Alimera Sciences ALIM shares declined by 13.0% to $2.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Phio Pharma PHIO stock declined by 12.68% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares decreased by 11.43% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares declined by 10.12% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares decreased by 8.31% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV shares fell 7.88% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved