Why NIO Stock Is Trading Lower Today

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading lower amidst weakness in Chinese EV stocks following Tesla's TSLA announcement of more U.S. vehicle price cuts.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Tesla announced price cuts across its Model Y variants and the rear-wheel drive of its Model 3 variant. The company announced a 4.8% price cut on its Model 3 and range of reductions between 6% and 9.1% for its Model Ys. This most recent price reduction is following a 3.5% price cut announced on April 7.

Recent price cuts from Tesla could ignite a price war in the U.S. EV space, potentially negatively impacting topline and margins throughout the EV market.

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker targeting the premium segment. Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO stock was down 6.86%, trading at $8.82 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.43 and a 52-week low of $8.03.

Image courtesy of Nio Inc.