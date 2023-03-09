12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million. Lipocine LPCN shares increased by 8.4% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

shares increased by 8.4% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million. Bio-Path Holdings BPTH shares rose 7.05% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

shares rose 7.05% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares increased by 7.0% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

shares increased by 7.0% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares rose 6.96% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Losers

AlloVir ALVR shares decreased by 6.4% to $4.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.1 million.

shares decreased by 6.4% to $4.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.1 million. Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG stock declined by 6.3% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

stock declined by 6.3% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock decreased by 5.85% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

stock decreased by 5.85% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. RenovoRx RNXT shares decreased by 5.09% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

shares decreased by 5.09% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million. Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares fell 5.0% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $377.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 5.0% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $377.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

