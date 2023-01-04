What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 4.54% to $113.00 Wednesday afternoon as the stock rebounds after dropping recently following softer-than-expected delivery numbers.

Shares of several companies in the consumer discretionary and tech spaces are also trading higher ahead of today's Fed meeting minutes release and as stocks rebound following yesterday's weakness. Indices have also risen today amid strength in Apple and Salesforce and in reaction to earlier economic data.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter deliveries that came in below market estimates. The company delivered more than 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter, and produced over 439,000. This represented a 31.33% year-over-year rise and a 17.87% sequential growth.

The consensus estimate for Q4 deliveries compiled by Tesla's investor relations was 417,957 units

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $402.67 and a 52-week low of $104.64.