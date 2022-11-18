What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 3.97% to $80.97 Friday morning after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. The company reported mixed second-quarter results on Wednesday and is also down amid overall weakness in Chinese markets today.

What Happened With Alibaba Earnings?

Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.64 by 10.98 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $29.12 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $29.45 billion by 1.11 percent. This sales figure is a 6.50% decrease over sales of $31.15 billion in the same period last year.

"We generated another quarter of healthy revenue growth of 3% year-over-year in spite of the impact on consumption demand by the COVID-19 resurgence in China as well as slowing cross border commerce due to increasing logistics costs and foreign currency volatility," said Toby Xu, CFO of Alibaba.

Alibaba says the company's board has also authorized an increase of $15 billion to the company's existing share repurchase program. Alibaba says the program will extend through March 2025.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BABA has a 52-week high of $168.30 and a 52-week low of $58.01.