12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Paltalk PALT shares increased by 13.4% to $1.69 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Paltalk's stock is trading at a volume of 67.1K, which is 96.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Cuentas CUEN stock increased by 13.19% to $0.28. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 1112.3% of Cuentas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ucloudlink Group UCL stock increased by 11.71% to $2.15. The current volume of 318.3K shares is 147.6% of Ucloudlink Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

TrueCar TRUE stock moved upwards by 11.02% to $2.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 752.9K, which is 135.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.4 million.

Tencent Music Enter Gr TME stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $5.85. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 149.7% of Tencent Music Enter Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Liberty Braves Group BATRK shares increased by 9.32% to $33.77. Liberty Braves Group's stock is trading at a volume of 202.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock declined by 36.5% to $17.09 during Thursday's regular session.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock fell 14.04% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Audacy AUD shares fell 13.2% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 278.1K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock fell 11.64% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.

Cinedigm CIDM shares declined by 10.28% to $0.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 944.8K shares, making up 111.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Rumble RUM stock fell 9.72% to $9.57. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 39.3% of Rumble's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

