Why PDS Biotechnology Stock Is Soaring Today

PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB shares are up nearly 30% Monday after the company announced a 100% clinical response in cervical cancer patients in preliminary data from the IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial. PDS Biotechnology also reported better-than-expected earnings results.

What Happened: PDS presented updated clinical data from the ongoing IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial at the 37th Annual Meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. The study is investigating PDS0101 in combination with standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for the potential treatment of cervical cancer.

100% of patients treated with the combination of PDS0101 and CRT had a clinical response with tumor shrinkage greater than 60% at mid-point evaluation by MRI. 89% of patients demonstrated a complete response on day 170 and a one-year disease-free survival.

"We believe this study also provides further confirmation that PDS0101 induces the right type, quality, and potency of killer T cells in humans that may translate to effective treatment of cervical cancer," said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO of PDS Biotechnology.

PDS also reported a third-quarter net loss of 26 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 28 cents per share. The company ended the quarter with approximately $71.6 million in cash, according to Benzinga Pro

PDS is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease.

PDSB Price Action: PDS has a 52-week high of $8.47 and a 52-week low of $2.89.

The stock was up 29.8% at $7.27 at time of publication.

Photo: Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay.