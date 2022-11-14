Moderna Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates showed a superior antibody response compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine in Phase 2/3 clinical trials.

Moderna said its booster candidates, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, triggered a superior antibody response compared to a booster dose of mRNA-1273. Both bivalent vaccines also met non-inferiority immunogenicity criteria to the original strain.

"We are pleased to see that both of our bivalent booster vaccine candidates offer superior protection against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given COVID-19 remains a leading cause of hospitalization and death globally. In addition, the superior response against Omicron persisted for at least three months after the mRNA-1273.214 booster," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Moderna said it will submit the safety and immunogenicity data for peer-reviewed publication. It also plans to share the data with regulators globally.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has a 52-week high of $249.42 and a 52-week low of $115.03.

The stock was up 6.14% at $181.71 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Marco Verch from Flickr.