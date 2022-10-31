What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $152.40 Monday morning after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries.

What Happened?

Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID curbs to contain the spread of the virus within the facility, forcing many of its about 200,000 workers to flee the site.

Foxconn said the situation was being controlled and would coordinate backup production with other plants to reduce potential impact.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $129.04.