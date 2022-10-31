ñol

What's Going On With Apple Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 31, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $152.40 Monday morning after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries.

What Happened?

Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID curbs to contain the spread of the virus within the facility, forcing many of its about 200,000 workers to flee the site.

Foxconn said the situation was being controlled and would coordinate backup production with other plants to reduce potential impact.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment...Read More

See Also: How Will Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Impact Trump's Truth Social, Kanye West's Parler, And Other Social Media Upstarts?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $129.04.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

