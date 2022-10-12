ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 59.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 19.66% to $0.37. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume reached 332.4K shares. This is 22.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock increased by 13.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Purple Biotech PPBT shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares increased by 8.26% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.7 million.

Losers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares decreased by 6.6% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Pasithea Therapeutics's trading volume hit 865.1K shares by close, accounting for 178.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares fell 5.29% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 308.7K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock decreased by 5.04% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.6 million, accounting for 929.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares decreased by 5.02% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers