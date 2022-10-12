12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 59.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 19.66% to $0.37. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume reached 332.4K shares. This is 22.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock increased by 13.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

Vincerx Pharma VINC shares increased by 8.26% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.7 million.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares decreased by 6.6% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Pasithea Therapeutics's trading volume hit 865.1K shares by close, accounting for 178.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Humanigen HGEN shares fell 5.29% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 308.7K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock decreased by 5.04% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.6 million, accounting for 929.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares decreased by 5.02% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Seelos Therapeutics SEEL stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.