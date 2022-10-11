12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DICE Therapeutics DICE stock moved upwards by 83.4% to $45.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 18.7% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares increased by 18.32% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Albireo Pharma ALBO stock rose 17.24% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.7 million.

SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock moved upwards by 15.97% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $240.2 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Losers

NeuroMetrix NURO shares decreased by 10.2% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell 9.3% to $16.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.8 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock decreased by 8.83% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares fell 7.52% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares decreased by 6.45% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

