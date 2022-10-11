ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • DICE Therapeutics DICE stock moved upwards by 83.4% to $45.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 18.7% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares increased by 18.32% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Albireo Pharma ALBO stock rose 17.24% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.7 million.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock moved upwards by 15.97% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $240.2 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Losers

  • NeuroMetrix NURO shares decreased by 10.2% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell 9.3% to $16.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.8 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock decreased by 8.83% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares fell 7.52% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL shares decreased by 7.02% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.2 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares decreased by 6.45% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

