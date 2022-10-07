ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 7, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

What Happened? 

AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or minus $200 million, primarily due to weaker Client segment revenue.

"The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter," said AMD chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "While our product portfolio remains very strong, macroeconomic conditions drove lower than expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain."

"As we navigate the current market conditions, we are pleased with the performance of our Data Center, Embedded, and Gaming segments and the strength of our diversified business model and balance sheet. We remain focused on delivering our leadership product roadmap and look forward to launching our next-generation 5nm data center and graphics products later this quarter," Su stated.

See Also: Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Micron has a 52-week high of $98.45 and a 52-week low of $48.45.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas