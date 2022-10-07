What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?

TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares.

What Else?

The equity distribution agreement was for up to an aggregate amount of $19.7 million with Maxim Group LLC in an at-the-market equity offering program. The company will make no further sales under the at-the-market offering. Net proceeds from sales under the at-the-market offering amounted to approximately $2.0 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TOP Ships has a 52-week high of $33.00 and a 52-week low of $2.10.