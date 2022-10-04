ñol

What's Going On With PayPal Stock Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 11:13 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With PayPal Stock Today

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading higher by 4.71% to $91.29 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the technology sector are trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following recent weakness. A drop in treasury yields has also helped lift the sector in today's session.

Ongoing Fed policy tightening and inflation concerns have otherwise weighed on the sector and consumer spending outlook.

A drop in treasury yields has helped lift the broader market in today's session as the 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 3.583% Tuesday morning. The intraday drop in U.S. Treasury yields benefits companies such that, when interest rates otherwise rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Equities fell in September due to concerns over inflation, contractionary Federal Reserve policy and a potential recession. An economic slowdown could negatively impact discretionary spending.

See Also: Why Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Down Over 50%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas