12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares increased by 641.3% to $2.02 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 5450.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.

Losers

Clene CLNN shares declined by 30.4% to $1.95 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 236.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.

