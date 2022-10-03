ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 1:35 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares increased by 641.3% to $2.02 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 5450.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
  • Myovant Sciences MYOV shares moved upwards by 38.78% to $24.93. Trading volume for Myovant Sciences's stock is 6.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 853.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares rose 31.16% to $13.22. The current volume of 13.8 million shares is 784.6% of Avenue Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Bionomics BNOX shares increased by 24.37% to $7.79. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares moved upwards by 21.38% to $1.29. As of 13:30 EST, Lucira Health's stock is trading at a volume of 98.0K, which is 190.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock rose 20.93% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

Losers

  • Clene CLNN shares declined by 30.4% to $1.95 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 236.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.
  • Belite Bio BLTE shares fell 19.71% to $26.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.5K shares, making up 111.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $669.9 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 16.53% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 331.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Aura Biosciences AURA stock decreased by 16.01% to $15.22. As of 13:30 EST, Aura Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 92.6K, which is 130.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.5 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock fell 14.38% to $3.93. As of 13:30 EST, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 694.1K, which is 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares decreased by 14.08% to $0.09. As of 13:30 EST, Kintara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 172.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

