7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

View VIEW stock increased by 16.5% to $1.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for View's stock is 686.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.8 million.

stock increased by 16.5% to $1.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for View's stock is 686.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.8 million. Agrify AGFY stock increased by 13.76% to $0.43. Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 434.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 86.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

stock increased by 13.76% to $0.43. Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 434.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 86.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Heliogen HLGN stock increased by 13.37% to $1.95. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 98.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.1 million.

stock increased by 13.37% to $1.95. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 98.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.1 million. QualTek Services QTEK shares rose 12.19% to $1.84. QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 301.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 154.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.

Losers

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares fell 12.4% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 60.9K, which is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

shares fell 12.4% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 60.9K, which is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 9.1% to $0.5. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.0K shares, making up 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

shares fell 9.1% to $0.5. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.0K shares, making up 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 6.9% to $0.21. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 110.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.