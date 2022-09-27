ñol

Why Ingredion Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 27, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read
Ingredion Inc INGR shares are trading higher by 6.12% to $83.82 Tuesday morning after the company raised its quarterly dividend by 9% and authorized a 6 million share buyback.

What Else?

Ingredion says the dividend of $0.71 per share is payable on October 25th, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6th. The company says this is the eighth consecutive year Ingredion's board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

Ingredion also announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 6 million shares of the Company's common stock from September 26th, through December 31, 2025, under a new stock repurchase program.

This stock repurchase program replaces the prior stock repurchase program, which had approximately 3.8 million shares remaining for repurchase.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ingredion has a 52-week high of $101.89 and a 52-week low of $78.81.

