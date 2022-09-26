ñol

Why Leslie's Stock Is Up 9% Monday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 26, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read

Leslie's Inc LESL shares are trading higher by 9.48% to $14.72 Monday afternoon following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced during Friday's after-hours session that Leslie's will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Leslie's has a 52-week high of $24.40 and a 52-week low of $13.01.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

