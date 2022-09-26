ñol

What's Happening With Pinduoduo Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 26, 2022 11:41 AM | 1 min read
What's Happening With Pinduoduo Shares

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading higher by 2.04% to $61.28 during Monday's trading session, rebounding following recent weakness. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau.

What Happened?

Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travelers and permit group tours, per Reuters

The report suggests that for the first time in nearly three years, mainland tour groups will resume in November in China's special administrative region. Currently, Chinese tourists to Macau are required to book a visa appointment...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $104.30 and a 52-week low of $23.21.

