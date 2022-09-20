Why Peloton Stock Is Moving Today

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company released a new connected fitness product called Peloton Row.

The Peloton Row combines the software, hardware design and exclusive content that make up the signature Peloton experience with a unique low-impact, full-body cardio and strength workout.

"It has always been our goal to offer convenient and engaging workouts wherever, whenever. We've continuously challenged ourselves to create new, differentiated products and experiences for our Members and Peloton Row is the latest example," said Tom Cortese, co-founder and chief product officer of Peloton.

Pre-orders for the Row will start in the U.S. immediately. Deliveries are expected to begin in December 2022.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has a 52-week high of $40.35 and a 52-week low of $8.22.

The stock was up 1.01% at $10.03 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.