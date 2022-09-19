Why Ford Shares Are Moving During Monday's After-Hours Session

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 4.55% to $14.24 during Monday's after-hours session. Ford previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
What Happened?
Ford says the company Expects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply
- Ford says "vehicles on wheels" awaiting those parts disproportionately include high-demand, high-margin models of popular trucks and SUVs
- The company notes that completing such vehicles will shift some revenue and EBIT to fourth-quarter; based on recent negotiations, inflation-related third-quarter supply costs will be ~$1.0 billion above plan
- Anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBIT of between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion
According to Ford, based on recent negotiations, inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. Ford now anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBIT to be in the range of $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.
The company intends to announce full third-quarter 2022 financial results – and provide more dimension about expectations for full-year performance – on Wednesday, October 26th.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.61.
