Comcast Corporation CMCSA shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $34.39 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session after the company increased its buyback authorization to $20B.

What Else?

The company announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase program authorization to a total of $20.0 billion, effective as of September 13th.

Comcast says the authorization does not have an expiration date. To date during 2022, Comcast says the company has repurchased $9.0 billion of its Class A common stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Comcast Corporation has a 52-week high of $60.84 and a 52-week low of $33.41.