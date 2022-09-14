ñol

Here's Why Comcast Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 14, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read

Comcast Corporation CMCSA shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $34.39 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session after the company increased its buyback authorization to $20B.

What Else?

The company announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase program authorization to a total of $20.0 billion, effective as of September 13th.

Comcast says the authorization does not have an expiration date. To date during 2022, Comcast says the company has repurchased $9.0 billion of its Class A common stock.

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Comcast Corporation has a 52-week high of $60.84 and a 52-week low of $33.41.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

