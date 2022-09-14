SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher by 2.74% to $6.00 Wednesday afternoon after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target on the stock from $8 to $9.

What Else?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies fell during Tuesday's session following greater-than-expected August CPI data, which could lead to further Fed rate hikes. The stock may be experiencing a rebound after falling Tuesday amid overall market weakness.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoFi Technologies has a 52-week high of $24.65 and a 52-week low of $4.82.