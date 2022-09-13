ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Relay Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Hammered

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 13, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read
Why Relay Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Hammered

Relay Therapeutics Inc RLAY shares are trading lower by 11.33% to $25.54 Tuesday morning after the company priced a roughly 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $300 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.

See Also: Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Shares When Steve Jobs Resigned As CEO In 2011

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $38.15 and a 52-week low of $12.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas