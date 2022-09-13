Relay Therapeutics Inc RLAY shares are trading lower by 11.33% to $25.54 Tuesday morning after the company priced a roughly 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $300 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $38.15 and a 52-week low of $12.65.