ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Kroger Shares Fell Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 8, 2022 4:29 PM | 1 min read
Why Kroger Shares Fell Today

Kroger Co KR shares traded lower by 2.93% to $48.36 to close Thursday's trading session. Shares fell after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock from $60 to $55. The company also reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Kroger is expected to report EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $34.25 billion Friday before the market open.

See Also: Apple Launches iPhone 14, High-End Apple Watch, Emergency Satellite Capabilities And More: What Investors Need To Know

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kroger has a 52-week high of $62.78 and a 52-week low of $38.22.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas