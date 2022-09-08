Kroger Co KR shares traded lower by 2.93% to $48.36 to close Thursday's trading session. Shares fell after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock from $60 to $55. The company also reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Kroger is expected to report EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $34.25 billion Friday before the market open.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kroger has a 52-week high of $62.78 and a 52-week low of $38.22.