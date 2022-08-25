12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock rose 97.2% to $0.26 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Kiora Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 230.8 million, which is 8672.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Vaccitech VACC shares increased by 37.89% to $6.33. Vaccitech's stock is trading at a volume of 26.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 344298.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.5 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares rose 28.34% to $2.4. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 302.2% of MSP Recovery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock increased by 26.22% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 240.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM shares increased by 17.17% to $0.46. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.5 million shares, making up 1587.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Precigen PGEN shares moved upwards by 13.75% to $2.49. Precigen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $518.5 million.
Losers
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares declined by 23.1% to $0.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 259.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP stock fell 17.01% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock declined by 16.01% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 96.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares decreased by 13.99% to $6.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.5 million, which is 271.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- SIGA Technologies SIGA stock decreased by 13.36% to $18.23. Trading volume for SIGA Technologies's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- IVERIC bio ISEE shares decreased by 10.84% to $10.7. IVERIC bio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 90.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.