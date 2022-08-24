12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 74.2% to $7.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Minerva Neurosciences's stock is 45.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4074.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock moved upwards by 28.7% to $0.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares, making up 512.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock increased by 23.13% to $1.65. As of 13:30 EST, Ayala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 99.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Akumin AKU shares increased by 17.57% to $1.5. The current volume of 128.0K shares is 127.1% of Akumin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
- Cano Health CANO shares moved upwards by 16.22% to $7.02. As of 13:30 EST, Cano Health's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $0.3. ENDRA Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 493.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares decreased by 24.3% to $0.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 279.4% of Windtree Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock decreased by 17.59% to $3.23. Trading volume for GreenLight Biosciences's stock is 880.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 175.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $398.0 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock decreased by 13.74% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 216.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.5 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares decreased by 13.24% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock fell 12.96% to $0.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares decreased by 10.92% to $3.02. Trading volume for Yield10 Bioscience's stock is 128.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 213.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
