8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BlackLine BL shares increased by 8.8% to $75.16 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 963.4K shares, making up 134.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- WaveDancer WAVD shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $1.42. Trading volume for WaveDancer's stock is 56.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares declined by 24.5% to $2.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 68.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock fell 17.0% to $9.57. Soluna Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 85.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 638.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AppTech Payments APCX shares declined by 15.49% to $0.74. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.7K shares, making up 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares decreased by 14.98% to $1.68. Trading volume for GreenBox POS's stock is 5.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 236.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ouster OUST stock decreased by 14.36% to $1.67. Trading volume for Ouster's stock is 901.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
- Everspin Technologies MRAM shares decreased by 13.98% to $7.51. The current volume of 210.8K shares is 162.5% of Everspin Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
