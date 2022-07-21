ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nokia Shares Are Popping Off Today: What's Happening?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 21, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Nokia Shares Are Popping Off Today: What's Happening?

Nokia Oyj NOK shares are trading higher by 7.02% to $5.03 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter results.

What Happened?

Nokia beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.10. Revenue of $6.26 billion was down $141.00 million from the same period last year but beat the consenus estimate of $6.15 billion.

Among the highlights from the report, Nokia says Network Infrastructure net sales grew 12% in constant currency, with growth across all four businesses while Mobile Networks returned to growth despite ongoing supply chain constraints.

See Also: Royal Caribbean Group Stock Is Getting Hammered Today: Here's Why

Why it Matters

Commenting on the second-quarter results, CEO Pekka Lundmark said: "We have had a strong first half and with our renewed competitiveness, we are well placed to deliver our full year 2022 guidance. There remain risks around timing of Nokia Technologies’ contract renewals, potential COVID-19 lockdowns and the supply chain which remains challenging but is showing signs of improvement."

"We are currently tracking towards the higher-end of our net sales guidance and towards the mid-point of our operating margin guidance as we manage ongoing inflation and currency headwinds," Lundmark stated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nokia has a 52-week high of $6.40 and a 52-week low of $4.37.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas