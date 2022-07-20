12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 15.1% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

shares increased by 15.1% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $2.85. Tabula Rasa HealthCare's trading volume hit 51.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

Biophytis BPTS shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Brooklyn BTX shares rose 5.86% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares increased by 5.72% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Losers

Verve Therapeutics VERV shares decreased by 12.8% to $31.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 479.8K shares come close, making up 58.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

ChemoCentryx CCXI stock decreased by 6.95% to $22.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH stock fell 6.22% to $12.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 159.5K, accounting for 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.7 million.

LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 6.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN shares decreased by 6.19% to $18.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock decreased by 6.18% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

