ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 15.1% to $0.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $2.85. Tabula Rasa HealthCare's trading volume hit 51.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares rose 5.86% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares increased by 5.72% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Losers

  • Verve Therapeutics VERV shares decreased by 12.8% to $31.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 479.8K shares come close, making up 58.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • ChemoCentryx CCXI stock decreased by 6.95% to $22.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH stock fell 6.22% to $12.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 159.5K, accounting for 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.7 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 6.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN shares decreased by 6.19% to $18.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock decreased by 6.18% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers