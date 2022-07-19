ñol

Bitcoin-Related Company Silvergate Capital Shares Are Skyrocketing Today: Here's Why

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 19, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin-Related Company Silvergate Capital Shares Are Skyrocketing Today: Here's Why

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading higher by 12.4% to $73.13 Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

What Happened?

Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.76 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $73.52 million by 8.5%. This sales figure represents an 88% increase over sales of $42.45 million the same period last year.

The company says digital currency customers grew to 1,585 at June 30, 2022, compared to 1,503 at March 31, 2022, and 1,224 at June 30, 2021.

Why it Matters

Alan Lane, president and chief executive officer of Silvergate, commented, "Silvergate had another strong quarter in light of the challenging backdrop facing the broader digital currency ecosystem. I am proud of our results as we achieved record net income available to common shareholders of $35.9 million and saw some of the highest daily dollar transfer volumes ever on the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

"In addition, we saw continued demand for our SEN Leverage product, with no losses or forced liquidations," Lane added.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Silvergate Capital has a 52-week high of $239.26 and a 52-week low of $50.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

