Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Moving: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 9:35 AM | 1 min read

Johnson & Johnson JNJ shares are trading slightly higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Johnson & Johnson said second-quarter revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $24.02 billion, which beat the estimate of $23.81 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.57 per share. 

"Our solid second quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our Company's market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges," said Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson cut full-year revenue guidance from a range of $94.8 billion to $95.8 billion to a range of $93.3 billion to $94.3 billion versus the estimate of $96.04 billion. The company cut full-year earnings guidance from a range of $10.15 to $10.35 per share to a range of $10 to $10.10 per share versus the estimate of $10.27 per share.

See Also: Johnson & Johnson Cuts Annual Profit Outlook, Pharma Unit Cushions Fall In Medical Devices

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson has traded between $186.69 and $155.72 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.02% at $174.26 at time of publication.

Photo: BC Y from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas