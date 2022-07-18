ñol

Why Shares Of Freeport-McMoRan Are Rising

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read

Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares are trading higher by 8.35% to $27.97 amid strength in copper prices.

According to data from CNBC, the price of Copper is up 3.01% trading at $3.33 per pound.
The strength is possibly also in sympathy with the broader market following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs, which has lifted market sentiment at large going into the earnings season.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week high of $51.99 and a 52-week low of $24.80.

