Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares are trading higher by 8.35% to $27.97 amid strength in copper prices.
According to data from CNBC, the price of Copper is up 3.01% trading at $3.33 per pound.
The strength is possibly also in sympathy with the broader market following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs, which has lifted market sentiment at large going into the earnings season.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week high of $51.99 and a 52-week low of $24.80.
