What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Today?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares are trading about 8.7% lower at $20.28 per share on Wednesday amid overall market weakness.

Worse-than-expected June CPI data has caused recession concerns and concerns of more aggressive Fed policy, which could impact consumer spending.

The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% for the month of June, above estimates of 8.8%.

Affirm Holdings operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $176.65 and a 52-week low of $13.64, according to data from Benzinga Pro.