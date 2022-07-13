Here's Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin has fallen about 3.3% to $19,224. Ethereum has fallen about 3.4% to $1,037 over the same period.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally.

Coinbase shares were trading about 3.6% lower at $52.27 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $40.83.