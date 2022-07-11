Here's Why NetEase Shares Are Moving

NetEase Inc NTES shares are trading lower by 3.94% to $87.39 Monday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid a resurgence in COVID cases which has caused the closure of Macau casinos.

Shanghai health officials said on Sunday that the city reported its first case from a new Omicron subvariant, triggering new rounds of mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

Meanwhile, all commercial and industrial businesses in Macau will be shut for at least a week from Monday as the authorities of China's special administrative region race to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest gambling hub, Reuters reported... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NetEase has a 52-week high of $118.19 and a 52-week low of $68.62.