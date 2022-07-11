Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling Today

Sos Ltd - ADR SOS shares are trading lower by 8.18% to $6.96 as Chinese stocks fall amid a resurgence in COVID cases.

Shanghai health officials said on Sunday said the city reported its first case from a new Omicron subvariant, triggering new rounds of mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

SOS Limited shares are also trading lower amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is trading lower by 2.29% to $20,370 and Ethereum is trading lower by 2.72% to $1,135 Monday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOS Limited has a 52-week high of $174.50 and a 52-week low of $6.81.