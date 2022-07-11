ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 11, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read

Sos Ltd - ADR SOS shares are trading lower by 8.18% to $6.96 as Chinese stocks fall amid a resurgence in COVID cases.

Shanghai health officials said on Sunday said the city reported its first case from a new Omicron subvariant, triggering new rounds of mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

SOS Limited shares are also trading lower amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is trading lower by 2.29% to $20,370 and Ethereum is trading lower by 2.72% to $1,135 Monday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOS Limited has a 52-week high of $174.50 and a 52-week low of $6.81.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas