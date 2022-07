Why Bilibili Shares Are Moving

Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading lower by 7.94% to $25.51 Wednesday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after Shanghai announced it will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing in several districts following a rise in cases.

Per CNN, China's northwestern city of Xi'an, a financial hub home to 13 million people, was partially shut down on Wednesday after it reported the country's first outbreak of a highly transmissible new Omicron subvariant.

See Also: Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $30K, Ethereum Above $2K And Dogecoin Above 15 Cents By End Of July?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bilibili has a 52-week high of $116.18 and a 52-week low of $14.93.