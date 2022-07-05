What's Going On With PayPal Shares Today?

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading higher by 4.01% to $74.26 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of e-commerce and e-commerce-related companies at large are trading higher Tuesday amid volatility in stocks as traders assess the possibility of a recession.

PayPal shares were otherwise trading lower last week after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $67.58.