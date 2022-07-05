So What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Tuesday?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are off their intraday low of $38.51 and are trading lower by 0.70 % to $39.64 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower Tuesday amid broader economic concerns as traders assess the possibility of a recession.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis last week reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $36.54.