ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

So What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Tuesday?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 5, 2022 2:37 PM | 1 min read
So What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Tuesday?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are off their intraday low of $38.51 and are trading lower by 0.70 % to $39.64 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower Tuesday amid broader economic concerns as traders assess the possibility of a recession.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis last week reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent.

See Also: This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Wells Fargo And Starbucks

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $36.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas