Why Unity Software Stock Is Rising

Unity Software Inc U shares are trading higher Tuesday amid a drop in yields.

Treasury yields are falling amid economic growth concerns. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what is expected to be its most aggressive tightening cycle in more than 40 years as the central bank attempts to tame runaway inflation. Investors continue to worry about rising inflation and the potential for higher rates to cause a recession.

Lower rates increase the present value of future cash flows, which can positively impact the valuations of growth stocks. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 2.785% at press time.

U Price Action: Unity has traded between $210 and $29.09 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.14% at $40.24 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

