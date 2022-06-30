ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With PayPal Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 30, 2022 3:51 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With PayPal Stock Today?

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are trading lower Thursday amid overall market weakness as investors continue to digest inflation concerns, Fed rate hikes and macro uncertainty. Concerns surrounding a potential economic slowdown have also weighed on growth stocks.

U.S. household spending, measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, cooled off in May. Seasonally-adjusted spending was up just 0.2% last month, representing a slowdown from the revised 0.6% jump in April, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

Personal income increased $113.4 billion or 0.5% in May, which was unchanged from April. The combination of relatively flat personal income growth and slowing consumer spending has added to inflation concerns.

Related Link: Federal Reserve's Preferred Inflation Measure Stays Flat In May

Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained PayPal with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $85 to $80.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal has traded between $310.16 and $67.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.18% at $69.92 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas