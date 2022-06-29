Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110. Arya also maintained Nvidia with a Buy but lowered the price target from $270 to $220.

Shares of tech stocks have been volatile in the month of June amid an overall market selloff partially generated by worse-than-expected U.S. May inflation data. The all items index CPI datapoint increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

Inflation concerns have weighed on the economic outlook and have also raised expectations for further Fed rate hikes. A rise in treasury yields has also weighed on tech and growth stock valuations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD is trading lower by 3.96% to $77.58. Nvidia is trading lower by 3.44% to $154.30.