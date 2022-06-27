ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Exela Technologies Shares Getting Hammered Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:15 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Exela Technologies Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading lower by 27.4% to $0.17, possibly on profit-taking. The company last week announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value.

Exela last week said the company’s Exchange for Bills and Payments (XBP), the largest revenue contributor of the $874.2 million ITPS accounting segment for FY 2021, continues to sign new logos including 5 new XBP logos in 2022.

"This win highlights our scalable, referenceable XBP platforms effectiveness for rapid deployment for our customers. We are excited by the positive reception for our market-ready solutions that leverages our extensive experience in the payment space", noted Lakshmi Narayanan Chandramohan, President of Bills and Payments.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Exela Technologies is a location-agnostic business process automation leader.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of $0.13.

javascript:void(0);

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas