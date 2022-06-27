What's Going On With Exela Technologies Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading lower by 27.4% to $0.17, possibly on profit-taking. The company last week announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value.

Exela last week said the company’s Exchange for Bills and Payments (XBP), the largest revenue contributor of the $874.2 million ITPS accounting segment for FY 2021, continues to sign new logos including 5 new XBP logos in 2022.

"This win highlights our scalable, referenceable XBP platforms effectiveness for rapid deployment for our customers. We are excited by the positive reception for our market-ready solutions that leverages our extensive experience in the payment space", noted Lakshmi Narayanan Chandramohan, President of Bills and Payments.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Exela Technologies is a location-agnostic business process automation leader.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of $0.13.

javascript:void(0);