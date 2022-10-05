So Is Dogecoin Falling Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents?

Dogecoin Is Heading Back To 5 Cents Next: 31.2%

Dogecoin Is Making A Run To 10 Cents Next: 68.8%

In this week’s study, Dogecoin hitting 10 cents next received a majority of support from traders and investors.

Over time, Musk's tweets related to Dogecoin on the social media platform have resulted in massive price fluctuations for the meme crypto, particulary in 2021.

Musk, a Dogecoin bull, has shown openness to integrating the Shiba Inu-based crypto onto Twitter, and if he follows through this time, and becomes owner of the social media company, Dogecoin’s utility could increase...Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.