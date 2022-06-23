Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 5.74% to $111.23. Shares of Chinese companies are trading higher during Thursday’s session after Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would adopt measures to reach its economic targets despite the impacts of COVID-19 measures.

Xinhua reported that in a keynote speech to a virtual BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, Xi said the country will "strengthen macro-policy adjustment and adopt more effective measures to strive to meet the social and economic development targets for 2022 and minimize the impacts of COVID-19."... Read More

Alibaba shares are also likely rising after Bloomberg reported Jack Ma’s Ant Group is readying to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month. The move likely signals Ant Group's desire to continue to appease China’s financial regulators.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $230.89 and a 52-week low of $73.28.