Why Kroger Shares Are Falling Today

Kroger Co KR shares are trading lower by 4.48% to $47.59 on continued weakness following the company's Thursday earnings report.

Kroger reported quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30. The company also reported quarterly sales of $44.60 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.24 billion. This sales figure represents an 8% increase over sales of $41.30 billion the same period last year.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share to a range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share.

See Also: Crypto Vs Stocks: Correlation Trends In The Bear Market

Kroger is the leading American grocer.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kroger has a 52-week high of $62.78 and a 52-week low of $36.77.