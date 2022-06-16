ñol

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read
Why Roblox Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 13.18% to $25.10 Thursday morning in tandem with the overall market. Roblox shares were also trading lower during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported May 2022 key metrics.

Companies in the broader communications and entertainment industry are experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement… Read More

Following the Fed decision, the 10-year US Treasury yield has spiked, which has continued to pressure valuations in 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered around a 5-year high of 3.495% Thursday morning before dipping to around the 3.398% level. 

When key interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lowers the value of the stock.

See Also: Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates by 0.75%, Hikes Inflation Estimates

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

