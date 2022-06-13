ñol

Why Shares Of Cloud-Based Company Okta Are Trading Downwards

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 2:08 PM | 1 min read

Okta, Inc. OKTA shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader technology sector amid overall weakness as stocks continue to sell off following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Inflation accelerated again in May as the headline CPI rose 8.6%, up from 8.3% in April and above average economist estimates of 8.3%. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, was up 6% in April, which was also above economist estimates of 5.9%.

An increase in U.S. Treasury yields has also weighed on the tech sector. Higher rates decrease the present value of future cash flows, which can negatively impact the valuations of growth stocks. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 3.345% at press time.

Okta, Inc. is an independent identity provider. The Company's Okta Identity Cloud is an independent and neutral cloud-based identity solution that allows its customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its secure platform and cloud infrastructure.

OKTA Price Action: Okta, Inc. has traded between $276.30 and $77.01 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 9.38% lower at $81.76 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

