Why Shares Of Salesforce Are Trading Lower

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader technology sector amid overall weakness as stocks continue to sell off following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Inflation accelerated again in May as the headline CPI rose 8.6%, up from 8.3% in April and above average economist estimates of 8.3%. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, was up 6% in April, which was also above economist estimates of 5.9%.

An increase in U.S. Treasury yields has also weighed on the tech sector. Higher rates decrease the present value of future cash flows, which can negatively impact the valuations of growth stocks. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 3.35% at press time.

Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product.



CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded between $311.75 and $154.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 6.15% lower at $167.45 per share on Monday at the time of publication.